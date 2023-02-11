Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $519.76 million and approximately $25.84 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.98 or 0.01433958 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006600 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00037207 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.32 or 0.01669932 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 10.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $20,524,837.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.