Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 601,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,751 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,933,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,789 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC opened at $35.58 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $285.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

