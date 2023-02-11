Bank of Hawaii Takes Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,001,000 after buying an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

