Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,711,913 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,906,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711,913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of AT&T worth $447,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

