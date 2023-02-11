Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,907,249 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,907,249 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises approximately 0.7% of Bank of Montreal Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,565,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after buying an additional 5,699,706 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,090,000 after buying an additional 349,859 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after buying an additional 5,423,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,727,000 after buying an additional 474,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,850,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Waste Connections stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

