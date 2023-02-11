Bank of Montreal Can Sells 108,249 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of Lockheed Martin worth $266,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,592,000 after buying an additional 69,906 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after buying an additional 311,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $480.83 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $122.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.26 and its 200-day moving average is $449.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

