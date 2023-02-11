Bank of Montreal Can Sells 152,463 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,673,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Procter & Gamble worth $589,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $138.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $326.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average is $141.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

