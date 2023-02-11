Bao Finance (BAO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $584.22 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

