Bao Finance Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Bao Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $641.53 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.83 or 0.00432086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,215.33 or 0.28622141 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

