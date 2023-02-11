Barclays Initiates Coverage on Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $323.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $340.54.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $316.54 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $357.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

