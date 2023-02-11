Barclays Raises OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $46.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OneMain to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.15.

NYSE:OMF opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.95%. OneMain’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 106.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in OneMain by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

