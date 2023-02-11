Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.75.
Barnes Group Price Performance
B stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.
