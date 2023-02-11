Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.75.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Price Performance

B stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

About Barnes Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.