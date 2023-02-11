Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Up 192.9% in January

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BYCBF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Barry Callebaut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,600 to CHF 2,400 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank raised Barry Callebaut from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 2,050 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS:BYCBF opened at $2,117.00 on Friday. Barry Callebaut has a twelve month low of $1,783.55 and a twelve month high of $2,410.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,001.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,994.34.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

