Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Baxter International Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE BAX opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.02%.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

