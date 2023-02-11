BBR Partners LLC Acquires 4,541 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 71,202 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 122,910 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,612,303.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 690,723 shares in the company, valued at $48,398,960.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,889 shares of company stock worth $31,800,260. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG opened at $80.52 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $181.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

