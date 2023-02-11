BBR Partners LLC Has $737,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,430,000 after buying an additional 194,468 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,172,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,284,000 after buying an additional 342,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,630,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,700,000 after buying an additional 242,478 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

