BBR Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 350,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kidpik during the first quarter worth $61,000. 9.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kidpik Stock Down 0.8 %
Kidpik stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Kidpik Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Kidpik from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Kidpik Profile
Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.
