BBR Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 350,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kidpik during the first quarter worth $61,000. 9.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kidpik alerts:

Kidpik Stock Down 0.8 %

Kidpik stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Kidpik Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kidpik ( NASDAQ:PIK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative return on equity of 60.30% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Kidpik from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Kidpik Profile

(Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.