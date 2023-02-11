BBR Partners LLC Purchases 3,468 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

BBR Partners LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,202 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 346.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.96, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

