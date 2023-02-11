BBR Partners LLC Purchases 597,413 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 2,649.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597,413 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in NU during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in NU during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in NU during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NU during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE NU opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.83.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NU shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

