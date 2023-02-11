BBR Partners LLC Purchases 76 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

BBR Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 675,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,709,000 after buying an additional 32,408 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $491,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $183.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.26. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $213.25.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

