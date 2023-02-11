BBR Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BBR Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $299.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.64 and a 200-day moving average of $288.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

