Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.66

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €103.66 ($111.46) and traded as high as €111.05 ($119.41). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €109.80 ($118.06), with a volume of 248,654 shares traded.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €103.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

