Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$630.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.92 million. Belden also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.

BDC stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.36. Belden has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $92.24.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.80.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Belden by 96.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 95.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Belden by 39.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

