Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Shares Down 1%

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 164.20 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 166.60 ($2.00). Approximately 466,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,924,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.20 ($2.02).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.65. The company has a market capitalization of £922.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 980.00.

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

