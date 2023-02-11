Benchmark Boosts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $60.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adient to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.89.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE ADNT opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90. Adient has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $50.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $168,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,652 shares of company stock worth $2,277,197 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,407,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,951,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 702,782 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.