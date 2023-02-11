Bend DAO Price Reaches $0.0291 on Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 26% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $291.37 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

