Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.17% of DoorDash worth $31,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.45.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,441. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

