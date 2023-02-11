Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 24,248 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $113.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.53.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.