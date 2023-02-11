Bessemer Group Inc. Has $10.04 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNFP stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

