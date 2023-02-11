Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 14,497 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $414.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $433.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.77.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

