Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 19,016 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,868 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $46,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $67.97 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.