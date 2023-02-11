Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 7,905 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $19,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Airbnb by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 567,636 shares of company stock valued at $57,160,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb Stock Down 5.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

ABNB stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $191.73.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.