Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,819 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $51,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VTV stock opened at $143.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.