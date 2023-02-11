Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,673,000 after buying an additional 346,316 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,723,000 after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,668,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,449,000 after purchasing an additional 714,112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $60.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

