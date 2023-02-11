Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

PLRX stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $504,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $504,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $184,181.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,889 shares of company stock worth $7,945,700 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Articles

