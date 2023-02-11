Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 278.6% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bionomics Price Performance

Shares of BNOX stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,675. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. Bionomics has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNOX. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Bionomics in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Bionomics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Bionomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

