BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading Down 6.5% This Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $147.43 million and $47.43 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $21,818.51 or 1.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 21,682.59615274 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $45,588,525.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

