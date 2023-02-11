Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Reaches $794.36 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $41.23 or 0.00188890 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $794.36 million and $26.81 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,828.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.66 or 0.00571104 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00052782 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000969 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
