BitDAO Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.72 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $12.19 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

