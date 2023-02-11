BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.69 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $3,961.97 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0941 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00046894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00220971 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002940 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.10560894 USD and is up 25.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $6,295.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

