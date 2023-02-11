Bitkub Coin (KUB) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $163.57 Million

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Bitkub Coin token can now be bought for $1.84 or 0.00008482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a total market capitalization of $163.57 million and approximately $641,476.29 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitkub Coin Token Profile

Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/@bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

