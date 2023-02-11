BitShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.99 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $31.99 million and approximately $859,815.49 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011850 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008384 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001023 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005405 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002024 BTC.
BitShares Profile
BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.