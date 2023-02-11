BitShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.99 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $31.99 million and approximately $859,815.49 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008384 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005405 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002024 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

