BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $665.73 million and $35.92 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000292 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004839 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001020 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001547 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.0000007 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $43,391,359.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.