BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the January 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE BNY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 26,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,488. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Articles
