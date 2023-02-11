BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the January 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BNY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 26,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,488. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 101,612 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 42,581 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,600,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 370,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 50,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.