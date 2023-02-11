Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Price Target Increased to C$0.75 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Pi Financial from C$0.70 to C$0.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BRC opened at C$0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.48. Blackrock Silver has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.54.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

