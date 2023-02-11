Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Price Target Increased to C$0.75 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Pi Financial from C$0.70 to C$0.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Blackrock Silver Stock Performance
BRC opened at C$0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.48. Blackrock Silver has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.54.
About Blackrock Silver
Further Reading
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.