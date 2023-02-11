Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Issues Earnings Results

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 20,642.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $24.05. 6,750,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.88. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.