Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20,642.17% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $138,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,803,000 after acquiring an additional 251,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,221,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,395,000 after acquiring an additional 451,501 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 685,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after acquiring an additional 572,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.