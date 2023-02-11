BMO Capital Markets Cuts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$140.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$139.40.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$86.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$103.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$61.38 and a 1 year high of C$116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

