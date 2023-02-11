Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 5,500 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $41,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,304,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,569,876.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $32,560.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $67,680.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 10,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $80,115.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $73,625.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $59,598.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $54,390.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $37,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $59,600.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,153 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $15,932.20.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $40,488.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 86.79%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

