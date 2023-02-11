BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $9.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average is $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.25. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,569,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,135,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,490,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

